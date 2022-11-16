UVa Board of Visitors meets in closed session; refuses to discuss agenda

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors met Wednesday at 1 p.m., almost immediately going into closed session and later declining questions about what the Board discussed.

Vice President for Communications Dave Martel declined to answer questions about the meeting, the second the Board held this week. It met Monday for a briefing on Sunday night’s shooting.

UVa spokesperson Bethanie Glover also declined to answer questions about the university’s gun policy.

Many questions remain unanswered about how Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the student now charged with murdering three students on Nov. 13, obtained the gun he allegedly used to shoot Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all members of the UVa football team. Two other students, football player Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, also were injured in the shooting, but survived.

Hollins came through a second surgery on Tuesday to repair internal injuries and is in fair condition. His mother, Brenda, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon thanking people for their prayers, asking for prayers for the families of the deceased students and also asking for privacy as Hollins heals.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., urged university and state officials to convene an independent panel of experts to review every aspect of the fatal shooting of three members of the university’s football team on Sunday, as he did as governor days after a Virginia Tech student killed 32 students and faculty and wounded 17 others before killing himself on April 16, 2007.

UVa has not responded to calls regarding whether it is considering an independent panel such as Kaine recommended.

Marlon Dance, the owner of Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, provided information in a public statement late Wednesday, which revealed Jones's gun-buying history and failed attempts to buy guns.

The statement said that Jones bought two firearms from the store in 2022. Jones bought a rifle on Feb. 19 and a pistol with an additional magazine on July 8.

"There was nothing noteworthy about these purchases," the statement read.

But earlier, Jones had tried and failed to buy guns from Dance's Sporting Goods, and the attempts were reported to state authorities.

On Dec. 31, 2018, Jones tried to purchase a handgun before he was 21 and could legally buy one, the company statement said. In 2019, he tried again, according to Dance.

"Both attempted purchases were forwarded to the Virginia State Police for further action," Dance said.

In addition, on July 8, 2021, Jones attempted to purchase a Smith & Wesson M&P15-22, .22-caliber rifle, but failed the background check, Dance said.

That was because of a pending felony charge against Jones for failing to stop for an accident in Petersburg with more than $1,000 in damages.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Jones pleaded no contest to an amended charge of "not reporting an accident under $1,000," a misdemeanor. He received a 12-month suspended jail term. He also pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

With the felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor, Jones could and did legally buy guns again. In February of 2022, Jones bought a rifle from Dance's Sporting Goods and in July, 2022, a Glock 45 9mm pistol.

In September, 2022, a UVa threat assessment team heard from an undisclosed person that Jones told someone he had a gun.

University policy prohibits “the possession, storage, or use of any weapon by any University student … regardless of whether a person has a concealed weapon permit,” on university property.

Student Affairs followed up on the report, talking to the person who made the report. It also tried to contact Jones, Longo said.

Longo did not say how the investigator tried to reach Jones. It is unclear whether an investigator ever talked to Jones.

Sometime this fall, an investigator did reach Jones’ roommate, whose name has not been disclosed, Longo said. The roommate told the investigator on the assessment team that he had not seen a gun in Jones’s possession.

On Oct. 27, the assessment team escalated the case for disciplinary action, but it is unclear whether anything happened after that referral -- and before the deadly shooting.