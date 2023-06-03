The University of Virginia already tracks the gender and race of its students, but some of the newest members on the school’s governing body want to know why it isn’t tracking their religious and political affiliations as well.

All of those details, they say, are necessary to better inform how the school is increasing diversity on Grounds.

At a Board of Visitors meeting on Friday, Douglas Wetmore, the Senior Vice President for Business Development at Centauri Health Solutions who was appointed to the board by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year, questioned why the school’s Diversity Dashboard does not include an assessment of student or faculty ideologies.

“How come we don’t have dashboards that track, for example, the political ideology of the faculty?” asked Wetmore. “Why wouldn’t we do that to try to convince ourselves that we have balance and that we’re serving the full range of needs from our constituents as a leading public university?”

Bert Ellis, whose own nomination to the board last year sparked a campaign to block his appointment, said he agrees with Wetmore’s suggestion and wants to see more “robust debates” at UVa that can only happen with a diversity of viewpoints and beliefs.

“You can’t have those if everyone has the same views as you,” Ellis, chairman and CEO of consulting and investment firm Ellis Capital, said. “It’s no fun to debate with people with the same opinions as you, which I rarely do.”

UVa President Jim Ryan didn’t disagree that he sees diversity as including “the full spectrum of human attributes, perspectives, identities, backgrounds and disciplines.”

While Ryan said he is open to suggestions on ways to keep track of political affiliations among UVa community members, he told the board that he has reservations about the “legal prohibitions” on inquiring about the political views of a prospective professor or student.

The only student at the table on Friday chimed in to say that her professor’s political views are a nonfactor in her student experience.

“I understand the concern for wanting the exact numbers and data as to where faculty stand,” said Lillian Rojas, the student representative to the Board of Visitors for the 2023-24 year, “but, from the student point of view and from my personal experience, the political views of the faculty have never mattered nor impacted my educational experience.”

Friday’s conversation regarding diversity primarily focused on how the school is already pursing diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives.

UVa has a total of 55 DEI positions across departments with a total annual budget of $5.8 million, including a $464,700 annual operating budget, amounting to 1% of the university’s total budget, according to Ryan.

In attendance on Friday were Kevin McDonald, UVa’s vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community partnerships; Tim Longo, UVa’s chief of police; and Carla Williams, athletic director for the Virginia Cavaliers, who were asked to speak to how DEI initiatives in their individual departments.

After an emotionally and psychologically tumultuous year — which included the Nov. 13 shooting that took the lives of three student-athletes — Williams told the board that UVa Athletics offers student-athletes, coaches and staff access to resources including affinity groups, grief and psychological counseling, social services and more because she knows “a healthy, prospering individual contributes to a healthy department.”

For the UVa Police Department, DEI is taking shape in the number of women and Black employees being hired to the department. Last year, the department enrolled in the national 30x30 Initiative, a consortium of police leaders and researchers who are committed to improving the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies.

“Almost 28% of our university police division is African American,” reported Longo. “Almost 30% of the division police is female. That’s three times the number of our nation, and we’ve committed to continue to increase that number … throughout the command structure.”

Williams and Longo both told the board that they identified areas for improvement or additional support by assessing their departments’ respective needs.

McDonald told the board that, in spite of a “strong desire by its institutional constituents” to construct a strategic DEI that would apply to all of UVa, local community partners should be a critical part of that planning process.

“In the history of UVa we hadn’t had a [plan] in this DEI space that would be connected to the university’s strategic plan and ultimately use a metric-driven approach to allow a voluntary wage organization to move this work forward,” McDonald said. “Maybe what’s most important, from my perspective, is that we also have to share this narrative with local community organizations so.”

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Ryan published an essay titled “DEI: The Case for Common Ground” in the Chronicle of Higher Education, reiterating his commitment to DEI initiatives at UVa.

Ryan said in that essay, that in spite of legislation to limit DEI programs at public universities in at least 20 states, “there is more room for common ground” between those on opposite sides of the issue.

“I believe in the importance of this work,” Ryan told the Board of Visitors on Friday. “I also think it’s important that universities pay attention to honest critiques of how we approach DEI so that we can be open to ideas or changes that might make us better in this space and might make us better at meeting the needs of our institutions.”