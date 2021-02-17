UVa board hears pleas to hold tuition costs

Schult said many of his friends have taken jobs that put them at risk of the virus despite having no health insurance.

“The Board of Visitors and the UVa administration may not see the pain inflicted by this tuition raise, but it does not mean it won’t be felt among those already most marginalized and in need,” he said

Third-year math and economics student Madison Perry said she took on two jobs because her job in the restaurant industry “took a hit like so, so many others.” Perry said a parent’s illness has made her education a burden on her family and she has had to take out private loans to pay.

“Something really stuck out to me in Mr. Murray’s opening address to the board; tuition is the last lever that the board wants to pull,” she said. “Obviously, I’m assuming good faith here, but why do you pull it every year? Why has tuition gone up every year for decades now?”

Grace O. Gyamfi, a fourth year student, said she has been on financial aid for a while and felt blessed for the opportunity.