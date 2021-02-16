UVa bans in-person events as cases surge

University of Virginia officials on Tuesday banned all in-person events and gatherings on and off Grounds and shuttered recreational centers, citing a sudden surge in student COVID-19 cases related to failure to follow health guidelines.

Administrators noted the arrival of the more contagious U.K. variant of the virus on Grounds in announcing the restrictions, which took effect Tuesday at 7 p.m. They will be in effect until Feb. 26.

The move came as 121 new cases were reported Monday, 117 of which were among students. That’s the highest daily new case count since Feb. 8, when 56 cases were reported among the student body of a total of 58 in the UVa community.

Nearly 25% of the school’s quarantine capacity was full, despite beds being added on Monday. Nearly 20% of the school’s isolation beds were full as of Tuesday, officials said.

On Friday, UVa officials announced that the more contagious U.K. variant had been identified on Grounds, which increased concern that cases could spike.

“Since we communicated those concerns on Friday, we have seen an additional, and unusually large, increase in positive cases, spread widely both on and off Grounds,” a letter to the UVa community sent by the school’s top administrators said.