UVa and local social organizations join in studies of seniors and children

Preliminary research has indicated that using green space and getting outdoors may increase social interactions in seniors, Keane said.

Jenny Roe, the design and health center’s director, agreed.

“We know that interacting with nature in gardens, in parks [and] in wilder settings, builds emotional, cognitive, physical and social wellbeing,” Roe said. “At a time when so many older people are suffering from lack of mobility and social isolation, our research will help identify what type of nature intervention works best for health and for whom.”

Roe said the study will include physical approaches such as nature walks, mental approaches such as being involved in environmental issues and nurturing approaches including gardening and growing plants.

The Legal Aid Justice Center’s officials became involved in the iTHRIV program after noticing that many noncitizen children legally eligible for Medicaid remain uninsured.

Michaela Lieberman, a staff attorney with the center, will partner with Dr. Dianne Pappas, a pediatrician at UVA Health. The goal is to identify and reduce common barriers to Medicaid enrollment and collect information on primary-care and emergency-room use.