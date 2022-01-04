Utility companies seek patience as crews work to restore power

To provide updated restoration times, Dominion's patrollers must be able to reach worksites and assess damage, the post reads.

"Our crews are working as quickly as they can to safely navigate icy roadways, road closures, downed trees and tree limbs," the post reads. "In some localities the damage is so severe that some areas are not even accessible by foot, in those cases we are using drones to assess."

More crews from across the country and more than 800 mutual aid contractors will be joining Dominion to assist with restoration efforts.

"We know that you are tired and cold, and it is extremely difficult to be without power during this time," the post reads.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative officials said mutual-aid electric workers are coming from Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and other states are arriving to help them restore power in Greene, Madison, Orange and Louisa counties.

But officials say there may more days of dark and cold for customers before all have their power back online.