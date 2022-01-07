UPDATE: Wintry weather proves better behaved but icy roads possible

As predicted, the storm lasted only a few hours with some short periods of intense snow. Unlike Monday’s storm, it did not overwhelm road crews who were able to stay ahead of the fall.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said crews were able to stay ahead of the snow and most highways and main roads are either clear or in moderate condition, meaning the surfaces could be wet, slushy or have some snow cover.

The snowfall was nothing like Monday’s, which dropped as much as a foot on some areas of Central Virginia, with a heavy, wet snow that clung to tree branches and dropped limbs and trunks all about the roadways and powerlines.

An estimated 16,000 Central Virginians remain without power this morning, including about 12,000 Dominion Power customers, many of whom lost their power between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Monday. Dominion has the most customers of the four utility companies that serve the area.

For those without power, the snow may not be the worst of it. The snow is leaving behind some freezing Canadian air that is expected to push the temperature into the teens late tonight and into Saturday morning.