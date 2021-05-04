 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing Albemarle woman found dead
0 comments

UPDATE: Missing Albemarle woman found dead

Wendy Lynn Hernandez

Hernandez

UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen Monday at about 2 p.m. 

Police said they do not suspect foul play and said there is no danger to the community. Police said they will not release further details. 

Authorities earlier Tuesday sought public assistance in helping to locate Hernandez.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground
Local Government

Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground

Green burial grounds do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert