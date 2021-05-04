UPDATE: Missing Albemarle woman found dead

UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen Monday at about 2 p.m.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and said there is no danger to the community. Police said they will not release further details.

Authorities earlier Tuesday sought public assistance in helping to locate Hernandez.

