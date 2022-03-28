UPDATE: Firefighters fighting flames near Ragged Mountain Reservoir

10 a.m.: Firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a 10-acre wildfire near the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, but will keep the nearby Round Top Trail closed until the fire is out.

The fire, which was reported after 4 p.m. on Monday, was officially contained around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is close to the trail between Foxhaven Farm and the reservoir.

The trail will remain closed to the public through at least Thursday in order for crews to complete their operation, officials said.

____________________________________

Firefighters are working to contain a forest fire near the Ragged Mountain Reservoir that has burned about 10 acres as of Monday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Monday near the reservoir and Foxhaven Farm on Round Top trail.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County arrived within seven minutes of the call.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Virginia Department of Forestry.

Crews expect to be working on the fire for the next several days and are asking hikers and others to avoid the trails.

Officials ask anyone with information related to the fire to contact them at (434) 296-5833.