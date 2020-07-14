A Farmville man and a child were killed and a Charlottesville woman was seriously injured in a crash in Buckingham County over the weekend.

Nashon A. Arrington, 25, of Farmville, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord south on U.S. 15 near Circle Drive Road south of Fork Union at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said that Arrington crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a 2007 Ford Taurus that had driven off the road in an attempt to avoid his vehicle.

Arrington was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Cheyanne M. Watkins, 33, of Charlottesville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured. Three juveniles, who were in safety restraints, suffered varying levels of injury.

One of the juveniles, a nine-year-old boy, died Sunday from his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments