Two arrested after shooting, high speed chase in Louisa County

A Fredericksburg couple is in jail after leading Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through the county Tuesday after being implicated in a shooting.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies were called to the 1000 block of C C C Road in Louisa and found an adult woman with gunshot wounds. While she was being treated and prepared for transfer to the University of Virginia Medical Center, deputies saw a car leave the neighborhood that matched the description the wounded woman provided.

Deputies attempted to stop the late-model blue Chevrolet Camaro, but the driver led them on a high-speed chase through the county, rolling through the town of Mineral and down U.S. 33 toward Hanover County.

Deputies contacted Hanover County officers for assistance but backed out of the chase once speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour, while the Camaro several times crossed the double-yellow line and went off the road. Deputies finally lost sight of the vehicle on Route 33 in the area of Bethany Church Road.

With help from Hanover County deputies, Louisa officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the car. It was found parked in a cul-de-sac off of Windy Knight Road in Montpelier, and the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Arrested were Erann Ohse, 24 and Andrew Poindexter, 25, both of Fredericksburg. They are charged with firearms violations and wounding with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.

Poindexter is also charged with felony eluding of a police officer, three counts of reckless driving, two counts of failure to stop at traffic control device and reckless driving over 85 miles per hour.