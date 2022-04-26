 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck crash covers interstate with corn debris

I-64 crash

Traffic was still crawling past a crash scene on I-64 five hours after a box truck and tractor-trailer collided, spilling the trailer's contents of corn all over the westbound lanes. 

 VDOT highway camera

A truck and tractor-trailer tangle-up Tuesday morning scattered corn across Interstate 64 and tied-up traffic for hours.

The crash, just after 8 a.m. occurred on the interstate’s westbound traffic lanes at mile marker 124 near the Pantops/U.S. 250 exit when a delivery-type box truck struck the tractor-trailer, causing the bigger rig to turn over and dump its corn contents across the highway.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to the crash and had to cut one person out of the wrecked vehicles to get them to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The foul-up forced traffic to be rerouted onto U.S. 50/Richmond Road and through Charlottesville to get back to Interstate 64. The detour was in place for more than five hours while crews worked to clear the roads, creating a backup that at times was more than four miles long, according to Virginia Department of Transportation officials.

