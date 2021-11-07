Trial based on UVa research shows low-cost drug helps keep COVID patients safer

A recent study of patients in Brazil showed that a low-cost antidepressant is effective in keeping high-risk COVID-19 patients out of intensive care units, but the hypothesis at the center of the study started right here in Charlottesville.
The results of the study, which included 1,500 participants, were published in The Lancet Global on Oct. 27. The study evolved from a University of Virginia medical researcher’s study of the drug, called fluvoxamine.
Alban Gaultier and Dorian A. Rosen at UVa wondered if the anti-inflammatory properties of fluvoxamine might fight sepsis, a serious and often life-threatening condition that occurs when infection runs rampant throughout the body. A small study suggested that it could. Thus came a later, small study on COVID-19 and fluvoxamine. Based on those results, researchers looked at the drug’s efficacy in a larger population.
The 1,500-patient Brazilian study was conducted by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Those researchers last year ran a smaller trial with 152 patients who had contracted COVID-19 and found fluvoxamine possibly had promise in staving off hospitalizations.
Both trials were based on research by Gaultier and former graduate student Rosen.
“The basic research that my group did in 2019 ignited the idea that we could use fluvoxamine for COVID patients,” Gaultier said. “That research started international trials. Besides the one in Brazil, there are studies in Croatia and Korea and other countries that are testing it as cheap and available source of treatment of COVID-19.”
In 2019, Gaultier and Rosen found that the antidepressant drug, used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, can protect people from sepsis, which can often be fatal.
Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection and a significant cause of death around the world and in the U.S. In sepsis, the body’s immune system runs amok, triggering a chain reaction of infection throughout the body. Tissue damage, organ failure or even death may result.
Gaultier said they chose fluvoxamine because it was known to bind with receptors in the body that produce inflammatory responses and moderate the responses.
A similar body response was found in COVID-19 patients s immune system responses triggered cytokine storms, the over-production of certain chemicals and cells that produce inflammation in the body.
“Fluvoxamine was protective in a model as an anti-inflammation agent and is able to dampen the strength of the immune response, which is ultimately what leads to the response in sepsis and also in COVID-19 patients. It’s not the virus that is so much the problem as it’s the unshackled immune system response,” Gaultier said.
“In the Brazilian study, those who received the drug saw a 60% decrease in hospitalizations and 90% decrease in mortality,” he said.
Gaultier said the patients chosen for the study in Brazil were considered at-risk patients because they had underlying medical conditions that are worsened by COVID, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
In the 2020 U.S. study, 80 participants received fluvoxamine, also sold under the brand name Luvox. The rest took a placebo. None of those who took fluvoxamine became seriously ill after 15 days, while six patients who received placebo did.
Of those six, four were hospitalized, for periods ranging from four to 21 days. One was on a ventilator for 10 days.
What was important was that fluvoxamine was able to protect against hospitalization. There were no patients hospitalized in the group that took fluvoxamine. That sparked worldwide trials.
In the recent Brazilian study, 750 patients were given two doses daily of fluvoxamine at 100 milligrams each dose. The other 750 were given a placebo. A 100-milligram dose of fluvoxamine costs about 75 cents, according to online drug cost websites. That’s about $15 for a 10-day regimen.
UVa researchers looking into alternative uses for existing drugs, especially in the light of the pandemic, have made what could be important discoveries in the past two years.
Research by Mary Young and Allie Donlan, part of Dr. William Petri’s medical research team at UVa, led to a human trial of dupilumab, also known as Dupixent, to see if it can keep COVID patients off ventilators.
The drug currently is used for severe allergy-related eczema, asthma and chronic, long-term sinus inflammation. Like fluvoxamine, dupilumab, also known by the brand name Dupixent, also dampens inflammatory immune system responses but reacts to different receptors and cells in the lungs.
The drug costs about $150 per dose, according to online drug pricing websites.
Budesonide, a corticosteroid used in many forms to reduce swelling and inflammation, including inhalers for asthmatics, is also being studied. It has shown in some trials the ability to reduce the body’s inflammatory response to COVID-19.
It is often known by the trade name Pulmicort.
With the advent of COVID-19, researching existing drugs for use as possible treatments for the pandemic increased as researchers worked toward a vaccine, but finding new uses for old drugs is not limited to COVID.
Recently, a UVa Medical School review of insurance databases containing records from more than 100 million Americans shows that fluoxetine, best known as Prozac, may offer a first-line treatment for atrophic, age-related macular degeneration, also known as dry macular degeneration.
The drug has shown promise in the scientists’ lab tests and animal models and the database review adds to the promise, said UVa’s Bradley D. Gelfand.
“These findings are an exciting example of the promise of drug repurposing, using existing medicines in new and unexpected ways,” said Gelfand, of UVA’s Center for Advanced Vision Science. “Ultimately, the best way to test whether fluoxetine benefits macular degeneration is to run a prospective clinical trial.”