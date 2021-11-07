Trial based on UVa research shows low-cost drug helps keep COVID patients safer

In the 2020 U.S. study, 80 participants received fluvoxamine, also sold under the brand name Luvox. The rest took a placebo. None of those who took fluvoxamine became seriously ill after 15 days, while six patients who received placebo did.

Of those six, four were hospitalized, for periods ranging from four to 21 days. One was on a ventilator for 10 days.

What was important was that fluvoxamine was able to protect against hospitalization. There were no patients hospitalized in the group that took fluvoxamine. That sparked worldwide trials.

In the recent Brazilian study, 750 patients were given two doses daily of fluvoxamine at 100 milligrams each dose. The other 750 were given a placebo. A 100-milligram dose of fluvoxamine costs about 75 cents, according to online drug cost websites. That’s about $15 for a 10-day regimen.

UVa researchers looking into alternative uses for existing drugs, especially in the light of the pandemic, have made what could be important discoveries in the past two years.

Research by Mary Young and Allie Donlan, part of Dr. William Petri’s medical research team at UVa, led to a human trial of dupilumab, also known as Dupixent, to see if it can keep COVID patients off ventilators.