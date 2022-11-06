Time is on your side today; did you remember to roll back?

Daylight saving time officially ended at 2 a.m. today, which means the sun will set today at 5:09 p.m. this, well, afternoon.

Ouch.

While that feels early for those of us who have enjoyed glorious sunny fall days, at least there’s comfort in knowing we got an extra hour of sleep last night.

Even if you’re feeling energetic because of the extra zzzzzz’s, experts and public safety officials frequently remind of hazards that accompany the time change.

Drivers need to adapt to an earlier dusk, which will arrive during the end-of-day commute. Kids who haven’t adjusted to losing an hour of daylight also may be out and about these first few days, and motorists are advised to watch out for them. And, don’t forget about the deer, who seem so bold this year that it wouldnt’ be surprising if they showed up on the Downtown Mall.

Deer-car collisions are in fact often cited as a reason for continual daylight saving time, which many people in Congress are pushing (especially those from Florida).

But researchers have said there are health drawbacks to consider to moving time. Those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, miss the extra hour of daylight at the end of the day. Some research has suggested that the unnatural amount of light exposure increases a woman’s risk for breast cancer.