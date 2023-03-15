Residents of Charlottesville's Belvedere neighborhood will experience a planned power outage from 9 a.m. until about noon Thursday, according to Dominion Energy.

About 600 customers will be affected, and Dominion has notified each of them by phone, said Aaron Ruby, a Dominion spokesperson.

Thursday's scheduled outage will allow workers to install two new poles and to replace some damaged equipment, Ruby said Wednesday.

The changes will bring power and light to the neighborhood's tennis courts and will serve new residential development in the area, Ruby said.

Customers can get updates on the progress of power restoration Thursday both online at outagemap.dominionenergy.com and through the mobile app, Ruby said. Dominion's outage map displays the number of ongoing projects, the total number of customers whose power is out and other details.