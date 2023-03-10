A house fire on Thursday afternoon near Lindsay in Albemarle County has left a family without a roof.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire on the 2000 block of Lindsay Road in northeastern Albemarle County after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The family living in the house, as well as their dog, had been safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

County officials said the fire started because the house’s electrical wiring was insufficient for the amount of electricity being used.

Authorities estimate that the property damage from the fire amounts to about $75,000.

Thursday's was the second fire in the county this week.

Fallen power lines sparked a brush fire on Tuesday night on the 1900 block of Old Lynchburg Road south of Charlottesville. Authorities reported no injuries and no property damage during that fire.