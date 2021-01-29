Three to seven inches of snow predicted for region

Central Virginia could see more than five inches of snow when a winter storm hits the area this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall is projected to begin after 3 a.m. on Sunday and last into Monday.

Only around one to two inches are expected Saturday evening, but the weather is expected to turn more severe by Sunday. Per the current forecast, Sunday is expected to bring snow potentially mixed with freezing rain, wind gusts as high as 18 mph and three to seven inches of snow accumulation.

By Sunday night the chance of precipitation drops from 100% to 60% and the precipitation is predicted to transition from snow to freezing rain and then to sleet by 5 a.m. Monday.

By sunset Monday night the chance of precipitation is expected to drop to 30% with a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m.

Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District are preparing today for the storm.

In preparation for the snow, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District -- which includes Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange -- has begun pre-treating primary routes.