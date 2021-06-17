Telling one American family's story tells the story of many others

That’s one of the reasons for the documentary, he said, to look into the past and pique others’ interest in doing the same.

“There is a trend now to tell the whole story of America’s past. I liken it to when they said that Thomas Jefferson built Monticello. It’s like, no, he didn’t build it. He hasn’t even paid for it yet. It was all free labor, slave labor that built it,” Scruggs said.

“I want people to ask what part of the American story is true. What part is false? What part of the story has been left out? Who’s taking credit for things they shouldn’t be taking credit for? The way we speak of our past is misleading. I hope people get an idea of what the whole story is,” he said.

“I think that’s the way I look at America’s history. There’s a lot we owe people as far as having their place in the story of this country and this is a part of that story that needs to be told,” he said. “Part of my focus is on the local history as well. Both enslaved and free Blacks were plying up on down the river making commerce, making Virginia and America what it is.”

Scruggs said he hopes the documentary, when finished, will help other African American’s stake their claim as Americans.