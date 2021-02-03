Telethon hopes for a little less talk and a lot more action

A lot of people talk about creating affordable housing but a local nonprofit hopes that some song, food and art will help it create a little less talk and a lot more action.

The Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust is holding a 10-hour telethon on Feb. 12, hoping that 3,000 people will donate $50 each to raise $150,000 to help build as many as 20 homes in the area, including at least five homes in the 10th and Page neighborhood.

The homes would be affordable enough that those earning less than the area’s median income can buy them and still pay bills while meeting the mortgage.

“It’s an effort to raise both awareness of the trust and raise some funding,” said Susan Stimart, land trust spokeswoman. “The trust has been around for years but it’s not well known. We help provide affordable housing options for people making between 60% and 80% of the city’s median income. Habitat for Humanity provides options for people making 30% to 60% of the median and we fill the gap.”

According to Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Orange Dot 4.0 study, Charlottesville’s median income is $80,107. That means the trust’s properties are available for residents making between $45,000 and $64,000 a year.