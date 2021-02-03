Telethon hopes for a little less talk and a lot more action

A lot of people talk about creating affordable housing but a local nonprofit hopes that some song, food and art will help it create a little less talk and a lot more action.
The Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust is holding a 10-hour telethon on Feb. 12, hoping that 3,000 people will donate $50 each to raise $150,000 to help build as many as 20 homes in the area, including at least five homes in the 10th and Page neighborhood.
The homes would be affordable enough that those earning less than the area’s median income can buy them and still pay bills while meeting the mortgage.
“It’s an effort to raise both awareness of the trust and raise some funding,” said Susan Stimart, land trust spokeswoman. “The trust has been around for years but it’s not well known. We help provide affordable housing options for people making between 60% and 80% of the city’s median income. Habitat for Humanity provides options for people making 30% to 60% of the median and we fill the gap.”
According to Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Orange Dot 4.0 study, Charlottesville’s median income is $80,107. That means the trust’s properties are available for residents making between $45,000 and $64,000 a year.
“We’ve got a new business model and relationship with banks and developers and the ability to include solar to make these homes efficient,” Stimart said. “We approached the city and [Albemarle County] but when the pandemic hit, they needed to use any available funds to help people who had lost jobs or income to stay in their homes and apartments.”
The trust buys property and builds homes, usually three-bedroom, two-bath homes of about 1,500 square feet. The homes cost around $215,000, compared to the $403,000 median sale price of a home in Charlottesville.
The buyer may resell the home at any time, but the trust retains a 90-year lease on the property under the home. Taking the land out of the sale means a mortgage could cost between 20% and 40% less each month, trust officials said.
According to the Orange Dot study, 17% of families in the greater Charlottesville area don’t make enough money to pay for rent or mortgage, utilities, food, transportation and child care.
Housing costs in Charlottesville and Albemarle County push up expenses to the point that a single parent with a toddler in childcare needs to earn more than $45,000 a year to pay bills, according to the study.
That’s the demographic at which the land trust program aims and where the telethon comes in.
“We have donations for prizes that donors can qualify for, including a 2005 Mazda 6,” Stimart said. “Anyone who wants to bid on the car can make a $55 contribution and be put in the drawing.”
Since Milton Berle first raised $1.1 million for cancer research in a 16-hour television marathon in 1948, telethons have traditionally been the realm of television stations. The land trust will hold its version live on Facebook via the internet-based I Love CVille Network.
It will include the usual telethon fare with a local flair. Trumpeters Ray Caddell, of Big Ray and The Kool Kats and post-bop jazz trumpeter John D’earth will perform. Also performing are Tanya Manwill & John Owen, The Pinstripe 45s, Forrest Swope and Jeff Romano, Me & Martha, Paul Goodloe, and The Charlottesville Municipal Band.
“We’re going to take just a little bit of a nostalgic turn and, because a lot of the artists have been in the community for a while, we’ll ask them to talk about the old music scene and art scene,” Stimart said. “It’ll be a great day of swapping stories.”
Matt Rhode, of Carpe Donut, and Eddie Keomahathai, who owns the Thai 99 restaurant in Albemarle County will also demonstrate acts of culinary derring-do. Visual artists Janice Arone, Susannah Wagner, Mariah Johnson and Keith Ramsey will also join.
Because of the pandemic, the guests will be socially distanced, with performances taking place from The Front Porch, The Jefferson Theater, the Hillsdale Conference Center and other remote locations.
“We’re hoping 3,000 people will donate $50 so we can make these homes available,” Stimart said. “It’s a way to make an impact on affordable housing. It’s a way to help do and not just talk about it.”