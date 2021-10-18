Tattoo artists to make their mark in helping SARA overcome funding cuts

Branson said the shortage in federal funds was a common plight of many nonprofits.

“We’re still relying on funding that sometimes is at the whim of who’s in office and that’s the case of any organization that relies on federal funds,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a matter of it getting all gummed up in the works. It can get lost in the bureaucracy and the passage of different bills. It’s not always a matter of someone saying ‘that’s not important to us.’ It just gets caught in the crossfire.”

That, she said, is why the organization appreciates the upcoming fundraisers.

“We’re really trying to focus in terms of fundraisers to diversify that funding stream,” she said. “When one [source] gets caught up or goes sideways, we want to have other avenues. One of the things that’s been a priority for me in the six months I’ve been [director] has been to broaden our reach and let folks know who were are, to increase our private philanthropy.”

That’s where Ben Miller and Ben Around Tattoos comes in. Miller came to Charlottesville in 2001 to open and manage Capital Tattoo. He formed his own shop in 2006.