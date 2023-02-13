The live-in lover accused of murdering local author Matthew S. Farrell is receiving in-patient mental health treatment at a state psychiatric hospital in Staunton.

Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, stands accused of firing a single shot into the back of Farrell’s head and killing him at his residence on Oct. 25. Murphy has since made a number of unsubstantiated claims while in custody, including that Farrell had buried the bodies of multiple women in his yard and that Farrell is not in fact dead.

"She is still at Western State?" Judge Areshini Pather asked attorneys in court on Monday. Attorneys said she was.

Murphy was not present for the hearing.

Her incarceration at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail ended on Dec. 16, according to the jail. That was four days after Pather ordered her to get in-patient psychiatric treatment at Western State Hospital.

In a pair of mid-November phone calls Murphy made from jail to The Daily Progress, Murphy alleged that more than a dozen bodies belonging to recently murdered women were buried behind the house that she shared with Farrell, who ran a small book imprint called the Hypocrite Press.

"Matthew confessed to having buried the remains of a minimum of 15 women at least seven feet underneath the back yard," Murphy told a reporter. "I told the police about the buried women, and they promptly ignored it."

Pressed for details about the alleged burials, Murphy cited miscellaneous online reports of missing women.

Pressed for details about Farrell’s death, Murphy asserted that Farrell could still be alive.

"I kind of don't think he's dead," she said. "I almost don't believe it."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly R. Vradenburgh said in court on Monday that Murphy’s ongoing psychiatric treatment was designed to see if she could be made competent for trial on the charges she faces: second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A close friend of Farrell's, musician Jamie Dyer, expressed relief that Murphy's mental state was finally getting discussed in public.

"I'm not even mad at her because she's so crazy," Dyer told The Daily Progress.

Pather scheduled a status hearing in Murphy’s case for May 8. The defendant’s court-appointed attorney, Nicholas J. Reppucci, did not object.