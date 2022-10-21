Superintendent drives the bus

As he swept the aisle of School Bus 155, Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach when he drove his wrestling team to and from meets.
On Friday Haas volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week.
Albemarle County, like Charlottesville and school districts across the country, has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers.
Haas said that four new drivers had recently been added to the payroll, but the school system is still hurting for drivers. That is leading them to begin looking at outside vendors to fill the seats.
1 of 11
Haas_MK01.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of School Bus 155, Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. Albemarle County, like Charlottesville and school districts across the country, has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers. Haas said that four new drivers had recently been added to the payroll, but the school system is still hurting for drivers. That is leading them to begin looking at outside vendors to fill the seats.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of School Bus 155, Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. Albemarle County, like Charlottesville and school districts across the country, has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers. Haas said that four new drivers had recently been added to the payroll, but the school system is still hurting for drivers. That is leading them to begin looking at outside vendors to fill the seats.
Haas_MK02.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK03.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK04.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK05.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK06.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK07.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK08.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK09.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK10.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Haas_MK11.jpg
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS As he swept the aisle of bus 155, ACPS Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach where he drove his wrestling team to and from meets. On Friday he volunteered to drive a school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. On the bus driver shortage, Haas noted that four new drivers had recently been added, but the school system is still hurting for drivers leading them to begin looking at outside vendors.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas sweeps the aisles of a bus he drove on Friday. On Friday he volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week.