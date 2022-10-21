 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Superintendent drives the bus

  • 0
Haas_MK01.jpg (copy)

MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Albemarle Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas sweeps the aisles of a bus he drove on Friday. On Friday he volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. 

As he swept the aisle of School Bus 155, Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Haas reminisced on his time as a teacher and coach in Virginia Beach when he drove his wrestling team to and from meets.

On Friday Haas volunteered to return to driver's seat of a county school bus in recognition of National School Bus Safety Week.

Albemarle County, like Charlottesville and school districts across the country, has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers.

Haas said that four new drivers had recently been added to the payroll, but the school system is still hurting for drivers. That is leading them to begin looking at outside vendors to fill the seats.

Dr. Matt Haas - Bus 2022

1 of 11

mkropf@dailyprogress.com

@mikekropfphoto

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university's Grounds.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Foreign intelligence': Russian drones spotted in Norway, seven pilots arrested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert