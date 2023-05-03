The complex of storms that produced a tornado in Virginia Beach on Sunday afternoon were the same ones that moved through other parts of Virginia. But the conditions needed to generate tornadoes were confined to areas farther east from Central Virginia.
Touching down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday and remaining on the ground for 4.5 miles, the tornado reached a maximum intensity of EF-3, the strongest on record in the city of Virginia Beach.
After forming over the Lynnhaven River, the tornado came onshore, passing on the north side of the Great Neck Recreation Center, and increased to its peak strength along the west shore of Broad Bay. There, the tornado shifted several homes off their foundations while tearing off roofs and walls from others. The extent of the damage there suggests the winds peaked at 145 mph.
The tornado weakened as it continued across Broad Bay, grazing a small neighborhood before moving through First Landing State Park and into Fort Story, where it snapped trees and damaged barracks before moving offshore a few blocks north of the Cape Henry Lighthouse.
The tornado was only on the ground for five minutes, overturning vehicles, sinking boats and damaging roughly115 homes. But there was a tornado warning issued for the area, so it appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
This was the first EF1 or stronger tornado in Virginia Beach since March 2017, when a tornado moved in from Chesapeake, destroying a clubhouse and press box at Landstown High School.
Tornadoes of this size are rare in Virginia. Including Sunday’s tornado and the devastating Petersburg tornado in 1993, there have been 17 EF3-plus tornadoes in Virginia in the past 30 years. The most recent one had been on April 19, 2010, in Franklin County, near the town of Oak Level, between Rocky Mount and Martinsville.