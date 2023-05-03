Touching down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday and remaining on the ground for 4.5 miles, the tornado reached a maximum intensity of EF-3, the strongest on record in the city of Virginia Beach.

After forming over the Lynnhaven River, the tornado came onshore, passing on the north side of the Great Neck Recreation Center, and increased to its peak strength along the west shore of Broad Bay. There, the tornado shifted several homes off their foundations while tearing off roofs and walls from others. The extent of the damage there suggests the winds peaked at 145 mph.

The tornado weakened as it continued across Broad Bay, grazing a small neighborhood before moving through First Landing State Park and into Fort Story, where it snapped trees and damaged barracks before moving offshore a few blocks north of the Cape Henry Lighthouse.

The tornado was only on the ground for five minutes, overturning vehicles, sinking boats and damaging roughly115 homes. But there was a tornado warning issued for the area, so it appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.