Students return as UVa prepares for Monday opening

He said students were good at following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, although there were a few reports during the fall semester of violations of anti-virus regulations.

“We learned a great deal about this and we’re in a much stronger position to respond to the virus,” Ryan said in a Jan. 19 video statement to students. “We can now perform thousands of tests per day and we will be requiring every student to get tested once a week. We’re also making regular testing available to our faculty and staff.”

Ryan said the university has added isolation and quarantine space for students who test positive and that students and staff have more experience with following and enforcing health and safety protocols.

UVa is limiting on-Grounds gatherings to six people, with exceptions for classes and school functions. The limit, which is lower than the 10-person gathering limit set by Gov. Ralph Northam, will be in effect for the first two weeks of the semester and could be extended.

Masks and physical distancing also are required and the university has placed restrictions on travel, visitors and some events.