Storm throws a mixed bag of winter weather at region

The Virginia Department of Transportation indicated some snow and sleet was accumulating along Route 20 between Charlottesville and Scottsville, but listed the road as having “minor” issues. U.S. 250 from Crozet to Charlottesville was listed as also seeing some accumulation and possible icy spots.

VDOT said crews are out putting down sand and salt to keep ice from forming and to provide traction. Should enough slush or snow accumulate, the crews will put their plows down to the road to clean the surface.

“We ask that people stay home if they can, but if they must drive, please make sure your vehicle is in proper working order, your tires are good, and that you slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination,” Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office officials said on the department’s Facebook page.

Even the weather service recommends staying off the roads.

“When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” weather service wrote in a hazardous weather advisory. “Visibility will be reduced below one- quarter mile at times in snow. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”