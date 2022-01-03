Storm drops snow, trees and temperatures as area recovers from winter's blast

“The danger tonight is that the snow that is now melting will freeze on the roads tonight as temperatures drop. Black ice might form, which is invisible,” said Len Stevens, of VDOT. “Anyone taking to the roads should be mindful of that, watch their speeds closely and prepare to encounter slick spots on road surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, which cool more quickly.”

The possibility of icy roads and bitter cold temperatures spurred school officials in Charlottesville and Albemarle County to extend by a day their students’ winter break. Classes were set to resume Tuesday, but both school divisions called that off, citing the road conditions and power outages.

As many as 50,000 electricity customers in Central Virginia were expected to go into Monday night powerless. Representatives for three local power companies serving the region hoped to restore power to many by Monday night, but warned customers to be prepared for at least one night without power.

For most of Monday, driving proved a challenge. The heavy, wet snow and falling temperatures combined with terrain to strand more than a dozen tractor-trailers on U.S. 29 just outside of Lovingston, in Nelson County.