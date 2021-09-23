Stony Point's new fire chief plans to expand, change volunteer opportunities

“Volunteering has allowed me to see all of the inner workings of the station through the previous chiefs, and how the county volunteer stations work together,” she said. “Hopefully, it sets me up for a great run as the chief and getting our stations back on track after all the COVID stuff and the craziness of the world.”

Among the immediate goals is attracting new volunteers, Metcalf said, which was difficult even before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rural location of the station.

To address this issue, Metcalf said she’s looking to reach out to new people in the community as well as changing the time requirements for volunteers.

Traditionally a volunteer is required to work 100 hours a month, which can be difficult to meet while striking a healthy work/life balance, she said. With the creation of roles for volunteers dubbed “associate members” who work 24 to 32 hours a month, Metcalf said she hopes to attract a wide range of people.

These associate members, if they live in the area, will even be able to partially work from home by being on call and responding via a pager, she said.