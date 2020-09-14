Venomous caterpillar ‘no one has heard of’ sends Virginia woman to the ER

“The dog was packed. Everything was packed, and at the last second I remembered I wanted to get something out of my car,” she said.

She brushed the caterpillar with her right calf when she reached into the car.

“I knew something happened from the way she screamed in pain,” said Dennis Gaston, a state forester. “So I went over there and saw [the caterpillar] and thought, ‘What in the world is this thing?’ I had never seen anything like that. I really didn’t even know it was a caterpillar.”

Dennis Gaston snapped some photos that helped to identify the insect later.

Despite the severe pain, “I grabbed an ice pack and jumped in the truck” to make the trip, Crystal Gaston said. But the misery was spreading quickly. “My inner thigh, my knee and my groin were in such pain.”

About two miles from home, they decided to go to VCU Health’s new emergency center — a freestanding ER — in nearby Quinton.

“When I first got there I was really seeing stars and was doubled over,” Gaston said.