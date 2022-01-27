Opinion/editorial: AG's action could chill academic freedom

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ decision to fire University of Virginia counsel Tim Heaphy threatens academic freedom. Miyares, a Republican, canned Heaphy last week, while he is on leave helping a U.S. House committee investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol attack by defeated President Donald Trump’s loyalists.

The AG’s spokeswoman told the Washington Post that Heaphy’s firing had nothing to do with his work helping document Trump’s attempt to overturn a legitimate election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The spokeswoman maintained it is business as usual for an incoming attorney general to clean house and refill it with people who reflect his “philosophy and legal approach.”

Firing a school’s lawyer because he does not meet an elected official’s ideological litmus test may substitute what’s best for a politician for what’s best for the university. But state law allows it. So the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and Commission on Colleges told the Daily Progress that she will not investigate UVa’s accreditation that forbids “undue influence by external persons or bodies.”

State Sen. Scott Surovell wants to reduce that threat by changing the patronage policy. “I don’t view general counsel’s positions as being political,” said Surovell, who believes Heaphy’s sacking resulted from his role with the Jan. 6 commission.

Virginians of all parties and their representatives in the General Assembly need to think hard about the current policy. Making colleges and universities political pawns bodes badly for students’ education. A philosophy of political indoctrination guarantees administrative chaos each time power shifts in Richmond.

Stetson University law professor Peter Lake, a highly respected expert on higher education, says that state politicians’ attempts to micro-manage public universities and colleges have grown tremendously across the country. State legislative and executive incursions into higher education “have become a platform for management of internal [school] policy,” Lake told the Daily Progress.

As so many things changed with Trump’s defeat and his big lie about election fraud, the country’s culture wars have turned uglier and angrier than at any time in recent history. The Jan.6 Capitol invasion, where thousands used criminal behavior and deadly violence to try to overturn the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election, is the best example. But there are a growing number of others. The list now includes Heaphy’s removal from UVa, where by most accounts he did a good job and no one from the school complained.

Higher education consultant David Shufflebarger, a former Old Dominion University official who worked on Virginia’s constitutional reforms, acknowledged that the state’s system of patronage allows newly installed constitutional officers to “clean house.” Yet as one ideologue overtakes another and political manipulation of state schools grows more frequent and deeper, the situation becomes “disconcerting,” Shufflebarger said. In the past 18 months, he said, culture wars have become “vicious and brutal, especially for universities.”

In November, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the University of Florida to stop professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits attacking new state election laws that the professors believed suppressed voting rights. It took a federal court judge to overturn that politically motivated censorship last week. Who knows if an appeals court will reinstate it.

Meanwhile, University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, a UVa law school graduate, called firings such as Heaphy’s “a potential threat to academic freedom.”

University counsels supposedly owe allegiance to their schools’ governing boards. For people like Surovell, that means they should be “nested” in universities. That will leave them as advisers, not managers. As long as general counsels owe their jobs to political patronage, that will never be the case. Lawyers can also be “weaponized,” Lake said. “If the attorney general tells you to do something, you’re probably going to have to do it.”