In Brown Grove lawsuit over Hanover Wegmans distribution center, Union Hill casts a long shadow

“What was determined was that within Hanover County was the ultimate epicenter, if you will, of where this facility needed to be located in order to minimize the amount of over-road miles that we have,” Dan Aken, director of real estate for Wegmans Food Markets, told the State Water Control Board in March. And the site near Brown Grove, he said, was preferable to four other sites identified in the county.

Many residents of the adjoining neighborhoods disagreed. Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads, along which employees and trucks would travel, are narrow, dangerous for heavy traffic and frequently flood, they contended. Brown Grove Baptist Church Deacon Kenneth Spurlock at the April 30 news conference said some 17 crashes had occurred on Ashcake Road in front of the church in recent years; two months prior, one had damaged the sign and the church’s gates.

“Once we even had to come out of Bible study to push a car back on its wheels so that people could get out,” he said. “And now on this same road you have Wegmans which is proposing to build a distribution center.”

Wetlands impacts also proved a thorny point. State officials, relying on information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, say the site is home to roughly 30 acres of wetlands, of which more than 14 will be impacted.