Living in rural Virginia often means driving as long as half a day to access quality health care, or not accessing it at all. The rise of telemedicine in the past few years provides one avenue to address that disparity, as patients can access specialized care, psychiatric services and more from local clinics and even their own homes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in improvements to telemedicine across the country, including Virginia. The USDA awarded multiple grants to the University of Virginia Health System and its partners last Tuesday, which will be funneled to increase the reach and impact of telemedicine in rural areas.

“Just this morning I heard about a woman whose pianist in her church was having problems with his eyes,” Xochitl Torres Small, deputy secretary for the Department of Agriculture, told The Daily Progress. “Because of a unit that we were able to fund more of through this grant, he was able to get a picture of his eye sent to University of Virginia and get diagnosed.”

“It saved his eyesight,” Torres Small continued. “It’s that kind of early intervention and care and access close to home that will help save peoples lives and also give them better quality of life all across rural America.”

Torres Small visited UVa Tuesday morning for a roundtable discussion with UVa Health and its partners, Virginia’s recipients of the grants which total $129 million nationwide. Among those partners are rural clinics and community hospitals, where patients can receive basic care before connecting with a more specialized practitioner, often from UVa. That might mean a nurse practitioner takes their vitals and then helps to set up a virtual interaction with an expert.

“The vast majority of health care should be local, and telemedicine is a venue that can be used to accomplish that,” said Craig Kent, vice president of UVa Health, during the roundtable.

One key element of telemedicine is high-speed internet, one of the investments the new grants will allow. In the next three years, Firefly Fiber Broadband plans to take fiber to 50,000 homes in rural Virginia, where Wi-Fi and cell service is often scarce.

At UVa Health, the Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth will develop a strategic plan to address the environmental and social barriers to telemedicine. That includes a lack of literacy for health and technology, and also a lack of trust for physicians patients might only know through a screen, according to UVa pulmonologist Drew Harris.

Harris works to treat black lung in coal miners in Southwest Virginia. To build trust with his patients, he drives to the region every month to administer care in person, Harris said Tuesday.

It is also important to meet people where they are, partners said during Tuesday’s roundtable. Residents of rural areas often carry pride and a “fend for yourself,” stubborn mindset that can prevent them from seeking health care. Being able to access care from their own homes might reduce that particular barrier, especially for psychiatric services that already carry stigma.

Other efforts from UVa’s partners intend to decrease challenges to accessing special care as well as divert patients away from state hospitals. With the recent grant money, the Mount Rogers Community Services Board will improve treatment programs and add a second eight-bed unit to the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center in Marion.

At the Bath County Community Hospital, a critical access hospital located in a county with 4,000 residents, the grant will be used to purchase an X-ray machine, a patient-side fluoroscopy and radiography system, and an electronic medical records system subscription.

“Sometimes people wonder why USDA is in the business of emergency rural healthcare, but when it comes to agriculture, thriving rural communities are a crucial part of that,” Torres Small told The Daily Progress. “That pianist at church deserves to have access to quality healthcare and live in the place that he calls home.”