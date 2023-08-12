The Department of Justice on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years in federal prison for supplying methamphetamine and cocaine to a drug trafficking ring that distributed across southwest and central Virginia.

Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was convicted in April of trafficking high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

The drug conspiracy distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine throughout southwest and central Virginia, amounting to more than $1.4 million in street value, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Charlottesville was not involved in the case, according to Charlottesville Police Chief Mike Kochis. The Western District of Virginia covers an expansive area, and he would have been updated if the incidents related in the case had extended to Charlottesville, Kochis told The Daily Progress.

“We do work with our state, local and federal partners when it comes to investigating drug trafficking organizations,” Kochis said.

Cantu-Cantu was convicted April 23 of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The conviction is a result of a six-year investigation that convicted 26 defendants and seized more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine. The investigation began with street level dealers in Smyth County, the attorney’s office said.

Evidence from the trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine from sources in Mexico.

“Cantu-Cantu then directed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain throughout the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol, Virginia,” the statement reads. “Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in multiple Virginia prisons throughout the conspiracy.”

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration-Washington Field Division’s Bristol Post of Duty, with assistance from the Virginia Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Abingdon, Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.