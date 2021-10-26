State grant will support Black entrepreneurs in food and beverage businesses

A Charlottesville-based, African-American led nonprofit has scored a state grant to support a business incubation project for assisting Black entrepreneurs interested in starting up food and beverage businesses.

New Hill Development Corporation received the $150,000 grant to help fund the Black Entrepreneurial Advancement and Community Opportunity Network, or BEACON. The project will help with critical skills needed to start, stabilize, sustain and expand a business.

“We are so pleased to have this support from the state of Virginia to kick off such a vital program,” said Yolunda Harrell, co-founder and CEO of New Hill Development, in a prepared statement. “We hope that this grant will help encourage the wider community to contribute time and resources to the hard work we are doing to support the economic stability of Charlottesville’s Black community.”

A six-week pilot program in January and February will include a training program with in-person and online modules, as well as business support services including marketing, bookkeeping, and payroll management, New Hill officials said.