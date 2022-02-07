State court tosses challenge to Youngkin's anti-mask order

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to prevent public schools from requiring students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ruling comes three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin did not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID-19 to students, teachers and other school employees.

Multiple legal cases in opposition or support of the governor's executive order are moving through the courts while school systems await clarity. In the Richmond area, schools in the city of Richmond and Henrico County continue to require masks while schools in Chesterfield and Hanover counties are mask-optional.

Unlike the ruling by Arlington Judge Louise DiMatteo, the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the executive order, only the legal path that a group of 13 parents in Chesapeake used to challenge the governor's order allowing parents to choose to send their children to school unmasked.

"By this dismissal, we offer no opinion on the legality of [Executive Order] 2 or any other issue pertaining to petitioners' claims," the court states in a footnote on the last page of the three-page order.

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a statement that called the decision "a victory for Virginia families."

Youngkin, in a statement on Twitter, said, "We are pleased by the dismissal. We will continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care."

"To be clear, this is not about pro-mask vs. anti-mask, but rather parents making decisions about what’s best for their child’s health," the governor said. "And we are pleased to see that other states, including New Jersey and Delaware, are following our reasoning and a path to normalcy."

Kevin Martingayle, the attorney for the Chesapeake parents who filed the lawsuit, called the decision "a procedural ruling" based on the lawsuit's use of two legal paths to reach the Supreme Court directly.

The court said neither of those paths works in the parents' challenge of Executive Order Two, which Youngkin signed on Jan. 15, the day of his inauguration.

But Martingayle cited the footnote as proof that the Supreme Court has not ruled on the merits of the order itself.

"It is a clear signal that the Supreme Court continues to have questions about Executive Order Two," he said in an interview. "This is not a ruling on the merits."

Carl Tobias, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Richmond, agreed with Martingayle.

"They're not ruling on the merits or the legality," Tobias said Monday, calling the grounds of the ruling "really technical stuff."

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said, "We consider this a win because the court rejected the challenge to EO2, which is what we asked for."

LaCivita also noted that the high court said in its opinion that Senate Bill 1303 - adopted by the General Assembly last year to compel public schools to reopen to in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic - "does not impose a universal mask mandate, as the other side has argued."

The state law requires school boards to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to the maximum extent possible." Those guidelines include requiring all students to wear face masks in school.

Consequently, some school boards - including Richmond and six others that challenged the executive order in Arlington - have interpreted the law to require universal masking.

But the Supreme Court said Monday that the law "necessarily gives the boards a degree of discretion to modify or even forgo those [CDC] strategies as they deem appropriate for their individual circumstances."

"With respect to implementing policies on student masking, that discretion persists even if [Executive Order] 2's masking exemption provisions are unlawful," the court said.

The high court's interpretation of the state law appears consistent with that of DiMatteo, who made clear during oral arguments last week that she does not consider the state law a mandate for universal masking.

However, the Arlington judge said in her opinion on Friday that the law and the constitutional provision that gives school boards power to supervise public schools override Youngkin's authority to issue an executive order that would supersede them.

"The single issue before the court is whether the governor, via his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under SB 1303," DiMatteo wrote. "On this pivotal point, the court concludes that the governor cannot."

What remains unclear from her opinion is how it applies to school divisions that were not part of the lawsuit, especially those that ended their requirements of universal masking after Youngkin issued the executive order.

Those includes school boards in Chesterfield and Hanover County, as well as Chesapeake - which lifted its requirement after the parents filed suit to challenge the governor's order.

The Hanover board approved a policy making masks optional on Jan. 24 and it took effect a week later on Jan. 31. The Chesterfield School Board voted Jan. 25 to give parents a choice on face masks.

Martingayle said his clients are awaiting the judge's order to carry out the opinion to determine its scope and application across the state.

But he said, "There's only one opinion in Virginia so far on the legality of Executive Order Two: It came out of Arlington and the [attorney general] lost."

Two other lawsuits are pending over the executive order, one filed in federal court by the ACLU to challenge the governor's action because of its effect on families with disabled children and the other by Loudoun County parents over the school board's refusal to comply with the governor's order.