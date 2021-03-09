Virginia's black bears are flourishing. Officials have the bear teeth to prove it.

From numbers that had dwindled to around 1,000 at midcentury, Virginia’s black bears have been making a comeback.

For the past few decades, thanks to reforestation and state management, the black bear has become more and more common in the commonwealth. And while population estimates aren’t an exact science, relying as they do on factors like hunting data and human-bear interactions, one Virginia wildlife official puts the current count at between 18,000 and 20,000.

“Surveys show bears are very popular. Citizens like bears. They want to have bears,” said Nelson Lafon, the Forest Wildlife Program manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Ironically, one of the clearest indicators of just how many bears Virginia has is how many hunters have killed during the permitted season. And according to numbers released by DWR last week, 2020-21 was a very good season: with 3,464 black bears killed by hunters, it was the second-highest harvest the state has on record, following on the heels of only 2019-20.

“We knew we had a healthy bear population, so why not let hunters enjoy the resource?” said Lafon.