Virginia’s Department of Health Professions is warning doctors: Don’t get scammed

Spokeswoman Diane Powers said the department doesn’t know exactly how many providers have been contacted as part of the scheme. Officials do know that scammers are still active in Virginia, she said, and that spoofed phone numbers — ones that appear to be from regulatory boards — are one of the most common tactics.

DHP and the state’s 13 medical regulatory boards typically contact licensees four to six times a year through newsletters, briefs and other communications, according to Powers. But direct calls are more rare and never solicit personal details.

“DHP health regulatory boards and DHP staff never ask for confidential information such as a Social Security number, date of birth, or bank or credit card numbers over the phone,” the release stated.

The scheme also has targeted pharmacies, according to the DEA and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, which issued its own news release warning providers about the scam.

“Scammers are calling pharmacists claiming that they are state Board of Pharmacy inspectors or investigators and that their facility or individual license is under investigation,” the association said. “Scammers may also claim that they are working with the Food and Drug Administration or [DEA] on a case, and further claim that the licensee is under investigation for suspicious activity or drug trafficking.”