Virginia’s Department of Health Professions is warning doctors: Don’t get scammed

RICHMOND — Virginia’s medical professionals are among the most recent targets for scammers, according to the state’s Department of Health Professions.
In a news release Thursday, DHP warned that scammers have been contacting providers using spoofed telephone numbers and emails that appear to come from the department. The communications frequently demand payment to avoid license suspension or other legal actions.
“Their illicit demands have often been made using a telephone number that appears to be from DHP, or a fax or email on official looking letterhead or email address, and are accompanied by threats of arrest or suspension of a practitioner’s license unless fees are paid,” DHP Director David Brown said in a statement.
Other scammers have posed as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration or other health regulatory boards, according to the release. The department became aware of the scheme “over the past year” and alerted the more than 400,000 providers it licenses, which include doctors, dentists and nurses.
Reports of the scam are increasing, according to the release, and aren’t just contained to Virginia.
“Last fall, the FBI issued a Liaison Information Report to warn medical providers of a nationwide fraud scheme targeting them,” DHP stated.
Spokeswoman Diane Powers said the department doesn’t know exactly how many providers have been contacted as part of the scheme. Officials do know that scammers are still active in Virginia, she said, and that spoofed phone numbers — ones that appear to be from regulatory boards — are one of the most common tactics.
DHP and the state’s 13 medical regulatory boards typically contact licensees four to six times a year through newsletters, briefs and other communications, according to Powers. But direct calls are more rare and never solicit personal details.
“DHP health regulatory boards and DHP staff never ask for confidential information such as a Social Security number, date of birth, or bank or credit card numbers over the phone,” the release stated.
The scheme also has targeted pharmacies, according to the DEA and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, which issued its own news release warning providers about the scam.
“Scammers are calling pharmacists claiming that they are state Board of Pharmacy inspectors or investigators and that their facility or individual license is under investigation,” the association said. “Scammers may also claim that they are working with the Food and Drug Administration or [DEA] on a case, and further claim that the licensee is under investigation for suspicious activity or drug trafficking.”
The Virginia Mercury is a nonprofit, nonpartisan online news outlet based in Richmond covering state government and policy.