Virginia reports lowest number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in over a year

RICHMOND — Virginia's coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations haven't been this low for over a year.

On Monday, the state reported a single-day increase of 336 infections, marking the second day in a row where fewer than 500 cases were added to Virginia's total.

The last time these figures dipped below 330 was April 15, 2020.

Nationally, the number of weekly cases fell to the lowest number recorded since September.

After reaching an all-time high of 3,209 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the state's hospitalization numbers continue to drop, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Monday's numbers show 751 COVID patients currently hospitalized. The last day where fewer hospitalizations were reported was March 24 of last year.

The number of people in need of a ventilator, which is reserved for the sickest patients, continues to fluctuate. On Monday, at least 1 in 7 – 113 — were on a ventilator, which is lower than May 2020 and the summer and winter peaks but similar to this past fall.

More than a quarter are in an intensive care unit.