Virginia medical facilities grapple with a new worry — a rise in drug-resistant fungus infections

Unsurprisingly, most infections in Virginia have hit nursing homes and acute care hospitals, which often house patients recovering from surgery or those who need more intensive, often respiratory based care. VDH didn’t provide the specific names of facilities or a breakdown of how many infections were recorded in different settings. But Bernard said they were consistent with other outbreaks across the country.

“We’re seeing it a little bit more right now in nursing homes,” she said. “And again, that’s because of the long-term acuity of those patients. There’s not as much turnover, so there’s more chances for patients who already have multiple medical conditions to be introduced to this organism.”

A large part of the anxiety surrounding C. auris is the difficulty with detecting it. Not all labs can identify the fungus, and Oliver wrote some that traditional phenotyping methods easily confuse it with other species. Making things even more complicated is the fact that some species of Candida live harmlessly on humans without causing infections. Even C. auris, in some cases, is detected as part of a “colonized” case, when it’s present on a patient without causing any symptoms.