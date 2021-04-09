Virginia doctors worry that pandemic burnout could push providers out of the field

“But there are some people who say I am completely ready to leave practice and this is the best time to retire because acuity is really high and I can’t do this anymore,” Kamat said. Often, that decision comes from older doctors in later stages of their careers. MSV President Dr. Art Vayer said it’s not just the stresses of caring for patients, but financial difficulties and fundamental changes in how practices have been operating throughout the pandemic.

“I’ll cite one of my orthopedic surgery colleagues,” he said. “As the governor put a moratorium on elective surgeries, he still had rent, full-time staff to pay, but had no income coming in because he couldn’t schedule any procedures.” That doctor was already weighing retirement, according to Vayer, but it was the pandemic that finally convinced him to close his office.

There’s been a national spotlight on the struggles faced by frontline hospital workers since the start of the pandemic. In late April of last year, a New York emergency room doctor died by suicide while she was visiting family in Charlottesville — a tragedy that resonated with health care workers across the country, Vayer said.