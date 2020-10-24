UVa doctor: Historic inequality behind more serious COVID impact on poor, minorities

“We’re kind of divided into thirds as far as cases go. About 30% are African American, 30% are Hispanic and about 33% are white,” Bell said. “That may seem balanced, but it’s not. African Americans don’t make up 30% of the population and neither do Latinos.”

Bell said minorities are not only more likely to be infected — they’re more likely to die from the virus.

“Across the country, African Americans are dying at higher rates than any group — up to four times as much in some areas — yet they make up about 8% to 10% of the population,” he said.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, which gathers and tabulates statistics from each state, Hispanics were most likely to contract the virus per capita in Virginia, followed by Blacks and American Indians. Blacks were most likely to die from the disease.

National figures from the project show native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. were the most likely per capita to contract COVID. They are followed by American Indians, Latinos and Blacks. All four groups were more than twice as likely to contract the virus as whites.

Again, Blacks were the group most likely to die from the virus, the study showed.