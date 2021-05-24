UVa alum's hygienic invention keeps cakes clean during birthday candle blow-outs

“I mean, you like cake but suddenly you’re like, ‘no thanks, I’m on a diet’ after you watch that,” Apelt laughed. “We talked about how we don’t do that with any food other than birthday cake. I mean, you don’t do it with hamburgers. No one finishes cooking a hamburger and then blows on it and says, ‘here’s you hamburger.’ OK, you blow on soup, but you blow on your own soup.”

On the other hand, turning down a slice of a child’s birthday cake would be a violation of the Father Code of Conduct and a serious breach of parental etiquette. So Apelt and friends joked about how something should be invented to protect adults without ruining the kids’ fun.

“I thought there had to be something, some device already on the market, but there really wasn’t,” he said. “Then, once the pandemic hit, we had a lot of time to think about it and a reason to work on the idea.”

That’s when he came up with the Blowzee. It’s a hand-held, battery-included, propeller-driven device that senses a child’s exhaust and responds with a quick burst of ambient air aimed at the flame atop the celebratory confection with enough power to fell the fire.