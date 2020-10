Unexploded WWII bomb washes up on North Carolina beach

BUXTON, N.C. — Unexploded ordnance has washed onshore at a North Carolina beach, leading authorities to establish a safety perimeter to protect visitors, park rangers said Thursday.

A statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the item was discovered on the beach at Buxton on Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area.

The statement described the object as a 100-pound aerial bomb from the World War II era, and the Park Service said a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Va., will detonate the ordnance in place on Friday morning.

The encrusted bomb looks about three feet long and tube-shaped, with tail fins similar to those dropped from aircraft, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said big waves such as those created by Hurricane Epsilon, which is east of Bermuda, often lead to unexploded ordnance and practice bombs occasionally washing onshore.