Unemployment claims in Virginia up 64% from previous week

RICHMOND — The number of Virginians seeking unemployment aid soared 64.3% last week from the previous week.

That’s the highest weekly total since late July and early August, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases is causing more layoffs. The number also reflects a seasonal spike in layoffs often seen after the holidays, officials say.

Initial jobless claims rose by 7,640 claimants for the week that ended Jan. 2 from the previous week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.

The number of initial claims in Virginia stood at 19,530 last week.

The last time the number of claims got close to that figure was for the week that ended Aug. 1 when the number of claims was 23,918. A month ago, a spike in claims pushed the figure to 16,654 claims for the week that ended Dec. 5.

Unemployment claims peaked in Virginia at 147,369 for the week ending April 4. The lowest number of claims — 8,606 — since March was for the week that ended Nov. 28.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers shed jobs last month for the first time since April, cutting 140,000 positions. At the same time, the unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, the first time it hasn't fallen since April.