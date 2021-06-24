The smooth coneflower makes a comeback

RICHMOND — The smooth coneflower, a droopy, lavender-pink flower whose petals fall away from its head like a skimpy skirt, has a tendency to look like it’s on death’s doorstep.

For years that wasn’t far from the truth: In 1992, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found only 21 populations of the flower (Echinacea laevigata) still existed in Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia and listed the species as endangered.

Now, though, it’s time for the smooth coneflower to perk up. On Wednesday, Fish and Wildlife proposed upgrading (or, in agency speak, “downlisting”) the species from endangered to threatened following conservation work that has helped to strengthen its toehold in the region.

Today, researchers have identified 44 distinct populations of the flower, with about a third of them in Virginia. According to Susan Wojtowicz, a visitor services specialist with U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the smooth coneflower can be found in Alleghany, Amherst, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge counties and the cities of Covington and Radford.

A number of populations are managed by the U.S. Forest Service in both the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.