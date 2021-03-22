The pandemic didn’t hurt enrollment at most of Va.’s four-year universities. Not so for community colleges.

“If you did get laid off during something like this, you might think that job is going to be back sooner rather than later,” he said. At the same time, even some in-demand health professionals were furloughed as a result of a statewide moratorium on elective procedures. That unpredictability could dissuade Virginians from investing in community college.

“If you want to invest your time and your money into improving your skills, that requires a certain level of certainty in the future,” Allison said. “That that investment in time and money is going to be worth it because it’s going to pay off.”

The loss of enrollment didn’t hold across the board. Northern Virginia Community College, for example, reported record enrollment in the fall and expects more growth this spring, said spokeswoman Hoang Nguyen. SCHEV analysts, along with state lawmakers, are also hopeful that new initiatives could boost enrollment in Virginia’s community colleges.

One of the most significant pieces of legislation to pass during the 2021 General Assembly session was the G3 program — a campaign promise from Gov. Ralph Northam. The program will offer free or deeply subsidized tuition for low- and middle-income community college students preparing for in-demand professions.