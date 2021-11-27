The omicron variant: Dr. Petri explains what you need to know

How will we know if omicron is in Virginia?

One piece of good fortune is that one of the commonly-used PCR tests detects omicron. This will hasten identification of the variant, as it will not be necessary to sequence the virus, a much more expensive and time-consuming process for the lab.

What should I do?

Today the delta variant is our biggest threat, especially as we are in the holidays that saw last year such a huge winter wave of the pandemic. Please protect yourself and your loved ones. If you are ages five and up the most important thing is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have been vaccinated (six months ago for Pfizer and Moderna and two months ago for Johnson and Johnson) get your booster. Wear masks indoors in public spaces, practice social distancing, and isolate yourself at home if you have cold or flu symptoms. Which reminds me that we are also into flu season and it is important, and not too late for everyone six months of age and older to get their annual flu shot!

What don't we know?

Lots. We do not know if omicron is in the US, nor do we know for sure that omicron is more infectious than delta, or worse than delta in evading vaccines and anti-Spike monoclonal antibody therapies. The contribution of science, as well as healthcare providers on the frontlines, to combatting the biggest public health crisis of our time continues to be breathtaking. I am optimistic that we will manage this challenge just as we have delta.