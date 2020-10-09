 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teachers' union apologizes for using coffin props at protest
0 comments

Teachers' union apologizes for using coffin props at protest

  • 0

MANASSAS — A Northern Virginia teachers' union is apologizing after some of its members used child-size coffins as props at a protest seeking to delay in-person education.

The Prince William Education Association posted the apology on its Facebook page early Thursday. The union said that 100 cars participated in the protest caravan Wednesday, and that two of the cars were decorated in a way that some found offensive.

School boards across Virginia and the United States are weighing plans to transition students forced into virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic back into the classroom. Many teachers' unions have voiced opposition, citing concern for staff and students' safety.

From wire reports

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert