Step aside murder hornet: How a puss caterpillar sting in Virginia took the internet by storm.

“We run into this with entomology all the time,” Day said. “If there is going to be a story about insects that are good and everything, it’s just too boring. They don’t want to know about it. But if it’s scary or damaging or icky or stings or whatever, that’s the part that really gets the story going.”

Day said most of the coverage he saw was responsible but that some portrayals of the creature invading or taking over Virginia were over the line.

“This is a native insect that is rarely encountered, but when it is, you need to be careful with it,” Day said. “That’s the story. But what kind of goes out there becomes the scary invader.”

Gaston said someone has mentioned the caterpillar to her every day since the original story came out. “There was a day about two weeks ago when I had to turn my phone off because it was just non-stop.”

When Gaston talks to people in person, “They all, almost always, have that same face — that sort of like half-disgust, half-‘really-I’m-curious’ look — like you’d have about a horror movie.”