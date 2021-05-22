Specialty drugs are sparking the latest battle between Virginia hospitals and health insurers

“Upon receiving and opening the container, pharmacy staff found three vials of medication that were supposed to be stored under refrigeration but had been delivered to an unlicensed area,” he wrote. “The vials totaled close to $10,000 worth of medication and the temperature was out of range.”

Waste is a concern even when medication is delivered correctly. When providers source their own drugs, they can use the same medication for multiple patients — a prescription drug such as Remicade, for example, which can treat multiple autoimmune diseases. But when drugs are white bagged, they’re specifically prescribed and approved for a single person.

“Chemotherapy drugs, for example, have a high efficacy and toxicity margin, meaning there’s a tight window of the right dose for the right patient at the right time,” said Dr. Richard Ingram, president of a private oncology practice in Winchester. In other words, if a patient develops severe side effects to a medication, or the dose has to be adjusted based on weight or symptoms, it can’t be used to treat someone else.

“The system has shipped a drug that the patient is no longer going to receive,” he said. “And it can’t be repurposed like general inventory. So the practice can be very wasteful.”