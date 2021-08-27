Some Virginians are trying to game the system for early COVID booster shots

RICHMOND — Over the last week, Dr. Henry Ranger estimates he’s gotten hundreds of calls about COVID-19 booster shots — not only from Williamsburg, where he co-owns a pharmacy with his wife, Dr. Jade Ranger, but from Newport News, Hampton, Richmond and other cities across the state.

“We were the first pharmacy in Williamsburg to get the vaccine, so we’re really known for it at this point,” he said. The problem, for Ranger, is that most adults won’t be eligible for boosters until at least Sept. 20, when federal officials plan to offer them — eight months after a patient’s first vaccine series — following an evaluation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In the meantime, third vaccine doses are available, and recommended, for some immunocompromised patients — an announcement made just a week before officials outlined their timeline for booster shots. And while federal health agencies aren’t recommending those patients be required to show proof of their condition, Ranger said he’s had to take matters into his own hands.

“You can’t go by the honor system — mask-wearing has shown us that’s completely ineffective,” he said. “It’s tough to take somebody’s word for it. We’ve had plenty of people trying to deem themselves immunocompromised even when they don’t meet those criteria.”